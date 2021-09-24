Gainplan LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.4% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. 36,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,327. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

