Gainplan LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gainplan LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 148,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.49. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

