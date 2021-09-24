Gainplan LLC Purchases New Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

GRWG stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,044. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.82.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

