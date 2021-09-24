Gainplan LLC Purchases Shares of 10,325 Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after buying an additional 317,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,600 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 84.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 595,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $30,269,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,838. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

