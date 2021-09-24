Gainplan LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gainplan LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,182. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $159.98.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

