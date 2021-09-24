Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman acquired 3,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $11,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $230.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.