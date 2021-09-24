Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

