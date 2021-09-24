GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

GCMG stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.06.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,712,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,382,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

