Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Generac posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.50.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 21.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.64. 12,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.44 and its 200-day moving average is $372.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $466.92.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

