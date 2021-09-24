Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Up 9.1%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s share price was up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 15,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 855,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.96%.

In related news, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Davison purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

