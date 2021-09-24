George M. Lasezkay Sells 3,525 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $22,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLSD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.