Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Trading Up 7.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) shares were up 7.5% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 230,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,827,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.85%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 498.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 459,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 382,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gerdau by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 977,867 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gerdau by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $10,193,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at about $997,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

