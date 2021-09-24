GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $62.61 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 8.6% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $62,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.86.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $739.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,331. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $769.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $705.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.