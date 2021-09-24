GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 7,800 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. The New York Times accounts for about 0.7% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in The New York Times by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The New York Times by 9.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The New York Times by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,505. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

