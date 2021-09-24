GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Announces Earnings Results

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $20.56 on Friday. GH Research has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GH Research stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of GH Research as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GHRS shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

