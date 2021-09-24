GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.56

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.56, but opened at $21.78. GH Research shares last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GHRS. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get GH Research alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in GH Research in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,849,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.