Ghost (GHOST) Reaches Market Cap of $7.93 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $333,613.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00053544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00124411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

