Glaxis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.4% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 102.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 96,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 48,906 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 351.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 103,259 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 232.6% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.4% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.90. 60,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.27. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

