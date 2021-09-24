Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $415,000 in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STAR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iStar in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of STAR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $26.88.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. iStar’s payout ratio is -57.47%.

STAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.