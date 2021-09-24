Glaxis Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,640 shares during the period. Ichor accounts for approximately 2.8% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICHR traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $44.73. 806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

