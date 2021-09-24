Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

GL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.20.

GL stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

