GoChain (GO) Market Cap Hits $32.53 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. GoChain has a total market cap of $32.53 million and $700,324.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 123.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000118 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,148,337,286 coins and its circulating supply is 1,098,462,287 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

