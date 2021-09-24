Gold Poker (GPKR) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $11,111.36 and $4.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00072823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00147874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,276.74 or 1.00195151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.19 or 0.06783331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00780777 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

