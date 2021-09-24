Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Major Shareholder Sells $6,959,890.00 in Stock

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 366,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $6,959,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GDP stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 182,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $284.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDP shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist cut shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 89,061 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

