Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.78.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN opened at C$92.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$89.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$83.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$94.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

