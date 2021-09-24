Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $93,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $28,728,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $15,436,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,155.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $502,810.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 22,762 shares worth $1,286,459. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. 20,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,062. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.82 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGI. initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

