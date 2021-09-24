Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $197.96 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,420,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,124 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up about 1.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $197,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,822. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

