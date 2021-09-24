Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 40,100 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 26.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $53,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEDG. began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,356. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.88 and a 1-year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

