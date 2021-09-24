Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 50,278 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.36% of Xilinx worth $127,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.00. 59,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,635. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

