Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 14,802 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,377,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $507,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. 297,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,692,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

