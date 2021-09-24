Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 98,100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after buying an additional 215,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,927,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,813. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

