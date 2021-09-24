Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.47 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 196,117 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $288.52 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $216.85 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.92.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

