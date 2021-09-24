Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $452.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.90. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

