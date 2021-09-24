Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIN opened at $78.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

AIN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.