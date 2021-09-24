Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,766 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,080,000 after buying an additional 548,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,072,000 after purchasing an additional 225,366 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIG opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

