Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 61,713 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 58.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,713 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

NYSE ZTS opened at $204.71 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average of $183.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

