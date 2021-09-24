Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 6,132 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $56,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,870,000 after buying an additional 717,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,764,000 after buying an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after buying an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after buying an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,020,000 after buying an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $196.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.