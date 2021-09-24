Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $43,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

