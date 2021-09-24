Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 361,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $48,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after acquiring an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,854,000 after purchasing an additional 192,817 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.