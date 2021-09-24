Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.17% of McKesson worth $50,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after acquiring an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after acquiring an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McKesson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,431 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.13.

MCK opened at $202.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day moving average of $195.30. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

