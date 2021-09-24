Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 674,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $46,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after acquiring an additional 75,065 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

