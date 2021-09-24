Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 13,054 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 868,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,054 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $41,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.91.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

