Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after buying an additional 232,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,489,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 67,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

