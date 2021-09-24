Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 4.1171 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $186.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $104.55 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

