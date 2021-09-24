Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 41,757 shares.The stock last traded at $183.32 and had previously closed at $179.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

