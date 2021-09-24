Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.