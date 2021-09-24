Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.80 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Guess? stock remained flat at $$22.29 during trading hours on Friday. 13,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,114. Guess? has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

