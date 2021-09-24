Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 7,207 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -153.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

