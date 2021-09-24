Hamilton Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $27.92. 775,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,973,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

