Hamilton Capital LLC Buys 712 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.61. The stock had a trading volume of 280,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,813. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

